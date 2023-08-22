Scavenger Hunt & Racquet House at Rockefeller

Rockefeller Center tailors tours for juniors with a scavenger hunt and a special visit from Roxy the Owl. Also, this week sees a tennis court on Center Plaza at Rockefeller Center from 24th August through to 1st September. This is in celebration of the US Open.

Scavenger Hunt

Start the day on the right foot with the Rockefeller Center Jr. Tour, a brand-new tour created specifically for children ages 6-11 (and their accompanying adults). The kid-friendly guided walk through campus delves into Rockefeller Center’s rich history and iconic hot spots with an interactive twist. Furthermore, the tour includes a scavenger hunt and a special visit from Roxy the Owl. These tours run daily at 10:30 am.

Rockefeller Center – Top of the Rock Rockefeller Centre with ITTN

Racquet House

In celebration of the US Open, there will be a tennis court on Center Plaza at Rockefeller Center from August 24th through September 1st. The court is presented by Racquet, a lifestyle brand and quarterly magazine that celebrates the art, ideas, style and culture that surround tennis. Racquet House at Rockefeller Center invites New Yorkers and visitors to celebrate the US Open in the heart of the city. The court will be open to the public from August 28th through September 1st, timeslots can be reserved by signing up for the Racquet newsletter linked here. In addition, spectators may even see their favourite tennis player on the court, as professional tennis players will be making appearances throughout the week.

For More on Rockefeller Center

For more on Rockefeller Center check out ITTN’s recent interview with Ryan Schwartz from Rockefeller Center) or check out the activities on offer at: https://www.rockefellercenter.com/family-and-kids-guide/#attraction

As always, for the latest information on NYC visit www.nyctourism.com