Sani Resort Starts Mermaid Swimming Lessons

Sani Resort, a world-leading Family Resort, in Greece, is delighted to be offering the perfect experience for all Merfolk. Now offering PADI ® Mermaid Courses as part of their Mermaid Club, guests from the age of 6 and older will be offered the chance to explore the ‘a whole new world’ beneath the waves with a PADI Mermaid Instructor.

Mermaid Lessons at Sani Beach

All lessons include learning how to swim with a Monofin and will take place at Sani Beach where the PADI and Sea World Dive Centre is located. The luxury resort offers two mermaid experiences for those of differing abilities, the PADI® Mermaid Course and the PADI® Advanced Mermaid Course. Guests of all ages can channel their inner Ariel or Triton and take part in the expressive art form of Mermaid diving.

Academies for Tennis, Football, Swimming and Survival

Sani Resort is a world-class luxury holiday destination, featuring five award-winning hotels – Sani Beach, Sani Club, Porto Sani, Sani Asterias and Sani Dunes. Located on the Kassandra peninsula in Halkidiki, 80 km southeast of Thessaloniki international airport, Sani is nestled in a peaceful 1000-acre reserve, surrounded by pine forests, wetlands and beautiful beaches. Sani Resort offers a range of experiences for both adults and children through their various academies such as:

Rafa Nadal Tennis Centre;

Chelsea FC Football Academy;

Swimming Club and many more alike. The resort welcomes guests to experience the magical kingdom of Sani and its full range of activities.

Award-Winning Resort

Every year Sani Resort hosts two well-established institutions, Sani Festival and Sani Gourmet. As a leader in sustainable hospitality, Sani has developed an ambitious ESG agenda and has consecutively been awarded “World’s Leading Luxury Green Resort” “World’s Leading Family and Beach Resort” and “World’s Leading Cultural Destination” at the World Travel Awards. Sani Resort is owned by the Sani/Ikos Group, an innovative and fast-growing group of luxury resorts in unique beachfront locations across the Mediterranean.

PADI Mermaid Course

The PADI Mermaid Course introduces simple mermaid activities in a shallow swimming pool at Sani Beach. This experience is designed as a flexible, informative and enjoyable experience centered on letting guests discover the life of swimming underwater, just as a mermaid does. After a safety session with the PADI Mermaid Instructor, the little mermaids will be given their tails and fins to begin their journey underwater. During these lessons, the instructors will teach guests the basics of mermaid diving and how to swim in and under the water with their new tails and introduce them to the art of breath-holding mastered by most freedivers. To enrol in a PADI Mermaid experience, guests must be at least six years old and comfortable in the water. No prior experience with snorkelling or diving is required to participate.

The PADI Mermaid Course is 90 minutes and starts from €160 per session.

The PADI Advanced Mermaid Course

Those looking for a more in-depth mermaid experience can enrol in the PADI Advanced Mermaid Course, which includes two introductory lessons. During these lessons, guests will be introduced to the art of mermaid swimming and will be guided by PADI mermaid instructors to learn all the skills needed to swim with fellow merfolk. Guests will be taught through the PADI Basic Mermaid eLearning before heading into the water. Mermaids will be given the appropriate equipment to begin their water lessons, such as fins, mermaid tail & bikini, mask, and snorkel. In the Sani Beach pool, guests will learn and practice basic mermaid diving skills, problem prevention and handling, and how to make mermaid dives. The new mermaids will be able to take home their new tails, fins and bikini to continue their lessons at home. Guests must be at least six years old to enrol in the PADI Advanced Mermaid course and need to be able to swim at least 25m/80ft without swim aids and able to float comfortably at the surface for at least 3 mins. No prior experience with diving is required to participate.

The PADI Advanced Mermaid Course is 2 hours and starts from €350 per session.

Future Focus for Sani

The Group aims to continue expanding its brands in Greece and abroad. This is driven by its vision to deliver unparalleled guest hospitality and experiences. In addition, it is to create growth opportunities for its people. Furthermore, the aim is to deliver significant benefits for the ecosystems surrounding its resorts. Finally, it wants to generate value for its investors. For more information visit https://sani-resort.com/