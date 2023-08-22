Gators, Ghosts & Goblins in Gatorland, Orlando this October

Gatorland®, the “Alligator Capital of the World™,” is bringing back its popular Gators, Ghosts and Goblins™ Halloween event for a fifth year in a row of family fun and fright done right! The all-ages, daytime, family-friendly event takes place over three weekends in October, from Oct. 14 through 29, 2023.

Graham Hennessy (Country Manager Ireland, Do Something Different) explained “Do Something Different is delighted to have the Gators Ghost & Goblins Halloween event included in our standard admission tickets again for 2023. Irish families love Halloween and nobody does Halloween better than in the USA.”

Swamp Ghost’s Monster Museum

“Swamp Ghost’s Monster Museum” returns with an all-new exhibit. Encounter spectres, goblins and more as you learn about the origins of everyone’s favourite haunted holiday. Explore new haunt-zones like “The Creepy Creature Carnival,” where famous monsters moonlight as midway attractions and the “Frightful Frontier,” an Old West Town populated with cursed cowboys. Then hop aboard the Cryptid Express, where you can seek out hidden beasties like the Florida Skunk Ape, Moth Man, Chupacabra and more. All this, plus interactive characters, animal meet-and-greets, and a Children’s Halloween Costume Parade with treat bags for all participating kids. There are also fun shows, a variety of vendors games, candy giveaways and more.

“We love Halloween time at Gatorland and our entire staff works incredibly hard to put on this frightfully fun event for all our guests,” says Mark McHugh, President and CEO of Gatorland. “You won’t find another Halloween experience that is anything like ours.”

All-Ages, Daytime Event Included with Park Admission

Halloween fun is for everyone at this all-ages, daytime event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., included with park admission. Guests are welcome to wear costumes. But nothing scary or gory, please. Skunk Ape is easily frightened, seriously.

Gatorland admission tickets are available and commissionable to travel agents through Do Something Different. For more details contact Graham Hennessy (Country Manager Ireland, Do Something Different) – https://www.dosomethingdifferent.com/.

Best Wildlife Preserve 2023

Gatorland combines Old Florida charm with exciting experiences, exhibits, and entertainment. The 110-acre theme park has been named Best Wildlife Preserve 2023 by Orlando Style Magazine, Best Hidden Gem 2023 by Watermark Magazine and among the Top 3 Best Local Animal Rescue and Best Place for Family Fun 2022 by the Orlando Weekly Readers’ Poll. Orlando Weekly’s Best of Orlando® 2022 and 2021 Readers’ Poll also named Gatorland the Best Attraction That’s Not A Theme Park and Best Zip Line or Ropes Course for Gatorland’s Screamin’ Gator Zip Line.

74th Anniversary of the Iconic Park

Originally opened as a roadside attraction in 1949, the park is celebrating its 74th Anniversary in 2023. This iconic park provides affordably priced family fun featuring thousands of alligators and crocodiles, breeding marsh with observation tower, popular capybara encounter, free-flight aviary, nature walk, petting zoo, educational wildlife programs, award-winning gift shop, Florida’s best train ride, Gator Gully Splash Park, on-site restaurant, and one-of-a-kind shows including Gator Jumparoo, Alligators-Legends of the Swamp, and Up-close Encounters. Popular adventure experiences inside the park include the Screamin’ Gator Zipline, Stompin’ Gator Off-Road Adventure and the brand-new Croc Rock Three-In-One Adventure.

Do Something Different

