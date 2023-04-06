ITTN at Atlantis The Royal & Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai

ITTN’s Shane Cullen travelled to Dubai with Visit Dubai as part of a travel trade fam trip. The four-night trip included tours of the famous Atlantis The Royal and Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai. Synonymous with Dubai’s premium offering, both hotels boast ultra-luxury facilities and accommodations.

Atlantis, The Palm & Atlantis The Royal

Atlantis, The Palm creates part of the instantly recognisable skyline in Dubai. The luxurious resort is situated on the Arabian Gulf and now has a sister, the new iconic Atlantis The Royal.

Celebrity Power & Star-studded Affairs

The new kid on the block, Atlantis The Royal is described as “the most ultra-luxury experiential resort in the world – an experience that will completely redefine your perspective of luxury”. To give an inkling of the target market, Beyonce stayed here. She also performed at their exclusive 3-day, star-studded Grand Reveal. This was home to Kendall Jenner’s 818 launch at Cloud 22. Furthermore, Rebel Wilson hosted brunch during the event in late-January 2023.

As it says, “This is the place where the impossible becomes possible. Daring and innovative, the most ultra-luxury experiential resort in the world is now open”.

Ultra-luxury with Signature Penthouses

This offers signature penthouses, suites and royal club rooms, spectacular infinity pools and 2km of private beach stretching between Atlantis The Royal and Atlantis, The Palm. If a budget stretches far, here’s a link to how the other half live – https://www.atlantis.com/atlantis-the-royal.

Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai

During the 4-night trip with Visit Dubai, the group were treated to lunch at the five-star luxurious resort, Atlantis, The Palm. The venue was the family-friendly Wavehouse. This offers casual dining and entertainment in the form of bowling, gaming, live music and a state-of-the-art wave machine.

Fine Dining in Dubai at The Atlantis

The Atlantis, The Palm resort has a range of restaurants linked with Celebrity Chefs. These include Nobu offering Japanese-Peruvian cuisine by chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Also, there is MiCHELIN-starred Hakkasan offering contemporary and traditional Cantonese cuisine. Always popular, Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen offers British classics. Furthermore, the One-Michelin star restaurant, Ossiano, serves dishes inspired by the seas by Chef Gregoire Berger.

Signature Restaurants at Atlantis, The Palm

The high-end, Atlantis, The Palm, also has signature restaurants Ayamna for Lebanese cuisine, Seafire Steakhouse & Ba and WHITE Beach offering Mediterranean dishes. In addition, En Fuego offers dining combined with gravity-defying acrobats and show-stopping performances. There is a further range of eateries, lounges and bars across the vast complex.

The Lost Chambers Aquarium

The Lost Chambers Aquarium in Atlantis is home to a colossal aquarium which is home to dolphins, sea lions and a vast array of aquatic life with 65,000 marine species. The resort offers “Incredible Aquarium Experiences” and true to their title, are exceptional. They include an Aquatrek Xtreme where you can walk the bottom of the aquarium surrounded by marine animals. Alternatively, snorkel along the surface or dare to venture on a “Shark Safari” or Shark Snorkel”.

Should you wish you can scuba dive in the aquarium and even get PADI Certified (dive certification course).

Not looking to get wet (like me), with feet firmly on dry land, gaze through the giant glass panes which open a window to an underwater world of majestic marine creatures with sharks, rays and every shape and shade of fish.

Atlantis Aquaventure

The record-breaking Atlantis Aquaventure has the world’s largest waterpark. This waterpark has over 105 slides, attractions and experiences. There are sections to cater for every age and level of thrill-seeking appetite.

The staff explained that you can stay at the hotel or book a pass to the Aquaventure Waterpark. At the time of print, a day pass started from AED 345 or eq. €87 per person with a 7-day pass costing from AED 485 or eq. €122.

Palm Tower – The View at the Palm

Palm Jumeirah’s new addition is the Palm Tower. On the 52nd floor, 240 meters off the ground, the observation deck offers panoramic views of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Gulf, in particular, the stunning and iconic Palm Jumeirah. Standing in what feels like the sky, this place provides a remarkable insight into the scale of the coastline and the construction undertaken to build the Palm Jumeirah. The exhibition also offers an interactive experience about the making of Palm Jumeirah.

Tickets cost AED 100 (Fast Track is AED 175) and entry is 9 am to 9 pm, Monday to Thursday with a later closing of 11 pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

With your feet firmly on the ground, the Palm Fountain operates a water and light show which takes place every 30 minutes from sunset to midnight.

Fam Trip with Visit Dubai

For more on the 4-night stay, check out:

