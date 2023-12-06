Travel Centres and Hablo Announce Training Collaboration

Hablo, the digital home for the travel industry, has announced a collaboration with Travel Centres, Ireland’s premier travel consortia.

Under this strategic partnership, Travel Centres has chosen Hablo as its primary training and supplier engagement platform for all 60 retail stores across Ireland.

In response to the ongoing challenges posed by chronic staff shortages within the travel industry post-COVID, Travel Centres is making a significant move towards enhancing efficiency and streamlining internal communications.

Bringing a world of functionality into a single place without the need for downloads, add-ons or bulky software, Hablo’s online platform brings the travel industry together to enable collaboration, interaction and growth in a modern and user-friendly way.

Dominic Burke, owner of Travel Centres, said: “Travel Centres has taken the decision to migrate our internal and supplier communications with our member network to the Hablo platform so that we can cut down on unnecessary duplication of efforts with our trade partners. We see Hablo’s modern and innovative approach to training and supplier engagement aligning seamlessly with Travel Centres’ commitment to optimising its operations in the new post-pandemic landscape. This partnership is a testament to both organisations’ shared vision for fostering a more connected and efficient travel industry.”

Greig White, Hablo’s Head of Travel Trade, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Travel Centres as they embark on this transformative journey. Hablo is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses, and our collaboration with Travel Centres underscores the vital role technology plays in addressing the evolving needs of the travel industry.”

The implementation of Hablo’s platform will not only facilitate an always-on approach to supplier training for Travel Centres’ member, but also streamline communications between the consortium and its network of retail stores.