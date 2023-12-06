SEARCH
Register for ITTN’s JetBlue Webinar with Caitriona Toner for a Chance to Win a FAM Trip to Boston for St Patrick’s Day!

Recently, JetBlue announced its transatlantic expansion into Ireland, where it will be operating routes from Dublin to New York/JFK and Boston from next March on the Airbus A321neo.

JetBlue is also providing same-day connections to Nassau, Montego Bay, Kingston, San Juan, San Jose & Bridgetown, making the Caribbean even more accessible to Irish holidaymakers!

Ireland originating travelers can enjoy special introductory roundtrip fares starting at €399 ($423) for core and €1,499 ($1,588) for Mint.

Make sure you register to join ITTN’s Carrie Day and JetBlue’s Caitriona Toner on Thursday, 14 Dec at 9.30 am, to learn all about this exciting new offering and the myriad of services available onboard! We have two fantastic prizes up for grabs… a €100 One4All Voucher for someone who joins us on the live webinar, and for those who may not be able to join us on 14 Dec, you will have the opportunity to enter into a competition on ITTN.ie after the live webinar to win a place on a JetBlue FAM Trip to Boston for St. Patrick’s Day!

You don’t want to miss this webinar! Make sure you take 30 minutes out of your day to join us live and learn everything there is to know about JetBlue and be ready for those USA inquiries in January.

Thursday 14 Dec

9.30-10am

Register here: https://bit.ly/47Hr5ik

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
