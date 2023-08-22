Supplier Spotlight: MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises has an array of incredible itineraries across various destinations as the cruise line company continues to provide unforgettable experiences for curious travellers. From established favourites to new hotspots, short mini-cruises to enriching long cruises, the varied options span across hemispheres, ensuring there is something for everyone.

The team in Ireland, led by Suzanne Rowe (Head of Sales Ireland) alongside Alana Byrne and Erica Oglesby are on hand to support the Irish travel trade.

Exciting Offers Await

With a range of offers your clients will be spoilt for choice as they discover the future of cruising:

Mediterranean Magic Awaits: Your clients can embark on an extraordinary Mediterranean journey aboard the luxurious MSC World Europa, with fares starting from €1,029pp on our Summer 24 sailings.

Discover Northern Europe: The wonders of Northern Europe await onboard MSC Euribia this winter, with prices beginning at an incredible €569pp.

Enchanting Dubai & Arabian Peninsula: Allow them to dive into the magic of Dubai and the Arabian Peninsula with prices as low as €429pp this winter. Alternatively, they can opt for the ultimate Fly & Cruise experience from just €1,109pp.

The Ultimate Caribbean Escape: Guests can embark on an unforgettable 7-night cruise this winter with the unique opportunity to explore the Ocean Cay Marine Reserve, an exclusive private island owned by MSC Cruises. Departing from either Miami or Orlando, this remarkable journey starts at just €519pp!

Unlock Exclusive Discounts: Guests can become a part of the MSC Voyagers Club for access to unbeatable offers! Enjoy a 5+5% discount and an extra €50 in onboard credit when you book over 12 months in advance.

Agent Advantages

Elevate your success with us! Earn a generous 5% commission on all pre-paid packages for any MSC booking, with the potential to rise to an impressive 15%. Enhance your expertise through MSC Masters training or explore the world of MSC Book to provide the best assistance to MSC Cruises’ valued guests.

Don’t miss out on these extraordinary opportunities to create lasting memories and boost your travel success. Book now and set course for a world of adventure!

