Irish Rugby Star & RTE Pundit, Bernard Jackman is Cassidy Travel’s Rugby Ambassador!

Cassidy Travel, a leading independent and multi-award-winning travel agent in Ireland, is thrilled to announce that Bernard Jackman, esteemed RTE Rugby pundit and former Irish rugby union player, has taken on the role of Rugby Ambassador just in time for their Rugby World Cup 2023 travel programme in France this Autumn.

With an illustrious career spanning Connacht, Leinster, Sale Sharks and Ireland at international level, Bernard Jackman has not only left an indelible mark on the rugby field but has also become a respected voice in the world of rugby analysis. His experience at both domestic and international levels makes him the perfect fit to guide the thousands of customers travelling to France with Cassidy Travel through the exhilarating journey of the Rugby World Cup.

As an ambassador, Bernard Jackman will spearhead a series of events and special perks designed to enhance the experience of Cassidy Travel’s Rugby World Cup clients including an exclusive event in early September. Customers will have the unique opportunity to engage with the rugby legend through panel discussions featuring former players, gaining insights that only those who have graced the field can offer.

In addition to the panel discussions, Bernard Jackman will also host exclusive pre and post-match podcasts, providing in-depth analyses, expert predictions, and insider anecdotes that will enrich the overall Rugby World Cup experience for Cassidy Travel customers. These podcasts are set to be an essential part of fans preparation and debriefing around the matches, offering valuable perspective into the sport’s most anticipated event.

“We are honoured to welcome Bernard Jackman to the Cassidy Travel team as our Rugby Ambassador” said Sharon Harney, General Manager of Cassidy Travel. “His unparalleled expertise combined with his charismatic presence, will undoubtedly enhance the experience of our customers as they embark on this exciting journey to France.”

Bernard Jackman also expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, “I am delighted to partner with Cassidy Travel as their Ambassador for all things rugby! I am really looking forward to the opportunity to engage with fans, share insights, and be a part of their unforgettable Rugby World Cup experience.”

Cassidy Travel has long been synonymous with sports travel including golf, Formula 1, football match breaks and much more. Their dedicated sports travel team know sports inside out and will recommend the places you can stay to be near the action, plan your transfers in perfect time, and get you the best seats for your budget, all whilst ensuring you get value for money. Cassidy Travel’s Rugby World Cup 2023 programme, enriched by the involvement of Bernard Jackman, promises to be an exceptional offering for fans seeking not only to witness the pinnacle of rugby competition but also to immerse themselves in a comprehensive experience that goes well beyond the pitch.

For more information about Cassidy Travel’s Rugby World Cup 2023 and Six Nations 2024 packages please visit: https://www.cassidytravel.ie/sports-breaks/rugby-travel-packages/