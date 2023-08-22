ITIC launches Tourist Conference in Athlone on 18th September

“Unmissable” tourism conference on September 18th officially launched: Athlone to welcome Patrick Kielty, Bertie Ahern and key industry stakeholders. The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) officially launched its conference last week – featuring new Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, UN Special Advisor Anita Mendiratta, Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin as well as key industry leaders the conference will take place in the Radisson Blu hotel in Athlone on September 18th.

Tourism: Big Impact, Small Footprint

The conference entitled “Tourism: Big Impact, Small Footprint” is organised by ITIC in conjunction with key sponsors and partners Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Ireland, AIB, Westmeath County Council and the iNUA Collection.

Mayor of Athlone, Councillor Louise Heavin said “I am delighted to welcome the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation conference to Athlone and showcase this vibrant, central destination to delegates. A thriving tourism industry is essential to growing our potential as a key hub for visitors exploring Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and beyond.”

Elaina Fitzgerald-Kane, Chair of ITIC, said “The conference is unmissable for those with an interest in the importance of tourism to the country – we’ll be outlining our vision for the industry over the next few years. The agenda is interesting and exciting and the themes of the conference will be sustainability and competitiveness while we will acknowledge the transformation of tourism on the island in the 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement”.

Tickets & Speakers

Tickets to the tourism conference cost €125 + Vat and the event will be hosted by broadcaster Dearbhail McDonald and will be opened by Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, Chair of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation. Other speakers and panellists include economist Jim Power, Fáilte Ireland CEO Paul Kelly, Sean O’Driscoll of iNUA Collection, Director of the Cliffs of Moher Geraldine Enright, interim CEO of Tourism Ireland Siobhan McManamy, and ITIC CEO Eoghan O’Mara Walsh. A Special Recognition Award will also be presented to a tourism hero. To book tickets, click here – https://www.itic.ie/conf23/

Patrick Kielty will speak about tourism as a force for good and Bertie Ahern will be in conversation with Dearbhail McDonald about 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement and how tourism was chosen at the time as an all-island sector.