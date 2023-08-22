SEARCH
HomeFeaturesGet Set, Go! - Supplier Category Nominations open for Irish Travel Trade...
FeaturesTravel News

Get Set, Go! – Supplier Category Nominations open for Irish Travel Trade Awards 2023

Shane Cullen
By Shane Cullen
Estimated Reading Time - 4 min.

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards will take place on Friday, 24th November 2023. The Supplier Awards Nominations are open from Tuesday, 22nd August until Friday, 8th September. Suppliers should email [email protected] with the category(s) they want to be included in and a short one-line on why they should be in the running for that award.

The nomination window is open across all six categories:

Cruise

  • Best Mainstream Cruise
  • Best Family Cruise
  • Best Premium Cruise
  • Best Luxury Cruise
  • Best River Cruise

Airlines

  • Best Airline – Europe
  • Best Airline – Long Haul
  • Best Airlines – Business Class
  • Best Airlines – North America

Tour Operator

  • Best Sun Tour Operator
  • Best Ski Tour Operator
  • Best Long Haul Operator
  • Best Touring & Adventure Operator

Transport, Accommodation & Insurance

  • Best Ferry
  • Best Hotel Group
  • Best Bedband
  • Best Car Rental
  • Best Insurance Provider

Destinations & Airports

  • Best Airport
  • Best Destination Europe
  • Best Destination Worldwide
  • Best Tourist Board

Sustainability & Culture

  • Leaders in Sustainability
  • Supplier of the Year

The Agent Category Nominations window will open on Monday, 18th September until Friday, 29th September so stay tuned.

Virgin Atlantic – Headline Sponsor for Second Consecutive Year

As one of the world’s leading airlines, Virgin Atlantic has been a major player in the travel industry for over three decades. With a focus on innovation and customer experience, the airline has become synonymous with quality service and exceptional value. This aligns perfectly with the ethos of the ITTN Awards, which recognises excellence and innovation in the travel industry!

The ITTN Awards is an important event in the travel industry calendar, and Virgin Atlantic’s involvement ensures that we can deliver a truly exceptional evening for all of our guests, including travel agents, suppliers, and industry leaders. Once again, we extend our sincere thanks to Virgin Atlantic for their continued support, and we look forward to another fantastic event in 2023.

Book a Place or Discuss Sponsorship

To book your table or to discuss sponsorship options for the 2023 ITTN Awards, please contact [email protected]

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
Previous article
ITIC launches Tourist Conference in Athlone on 18th September

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie