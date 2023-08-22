Get Set, Go! – Supplier Category Nominations open for Irish Travel Trade Awards 2023

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards will take place on Friday, 24th November 2023. The Supplier Awards Nominations are open from Tuesday, 22nd August until Friday, 8th September. Suppliers should email [email protected] with the category(s) they want to be included in and a short one-line on why they should be in the running for that award.
The nomination window is open across all six categories:
Cruise
- Best Mainstream Cruise
- Best Family Cruise
- Best Premium Cruise
- Best Luxury Cruise
- Best River Cruise
Airlines
- Best Airline – Europe
- Best Airline – Long Haul
- Best Airlines – Business Class
- Best Airlines – North America
Tour Operator
- Best Sun Tour Operator
- Best Ski Tour Operator
- Best Long Haul Operator
- Best Touring & Adventure Operator
Transport, Accommodation & Insurance
- Best Ferry
- Best Hotel Group
- Best Bedband
- Best Car Rental
- Best Insurance Provider
Destinations & Airports
- Best Airport
- Best Destination Europe
- Best Destination Worldwide
- Best Tourist Board
Sustainability & Culture
- Leaders in Sustainability
- Supplier of the Year
The Agent Category Nominations window will open on Monday, 18th September until Friday, 29th September so stay tuned.
Virgin Atlantic – Headline Sponsor for Second Consecutive Year
As one of the world’s leading airlines, Virgin Atlantic has been a major player in the travel industry for over three decades. With a focus on innovation and customer experience, the airline has become synonymous with quality service and exceptional value. This aligns perfectly with the ethos of the ITTN Awards, which recognises excellence and innovation in the travel industry!
The ITTN Awards is an important event in the travel industry calendar, and Virgin Atlantic’s involvement ensures that we can deliver a truly exceptional evening for all of our guests, including travel agents, suppliers, and industry leaders. Once again, we extend our sincere thanks to Virgin Atlantic for their continued support, and we look forward to another fantastic event in 2023.
Book a Place or Discuss Sponsorship
To book your table or to discuss sponsorship options for the 2023 ITTN Awards, please contact [email protected]