Get Set, Go! – Supplier Category Nominations open for Irish Travel Trade Awards 2023

The 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards will take place on Friday, 24th November 2023. The Supplier Awards Nominations are open from Tuesday, 22nd August until Friday, 8th September. Suppliers should email [email protected] with the category(s) they want to be included in and a short one-line on why they should be in the running for that award.

The nomination window is open across all six categories:

Cruise

Best Mainstream Cruise

Best Family Cruise

Best Premium Cruise

Best Luxury Cruise

Best River Cruise

Airlines

Best Airline – Europe

Best Airline – Long Haul

Best Airlines – Business Class

Best Airlines – North America

Tour Operator

Best Sun Tour Operator

Best Ski Tour Operator

Best Long Haul Operator

Best Touring & Adventure Operator

Transport, Accommodation & Insurance

Best Ferry

Best Hotel Group

Best Bedband

Best Car Rental

Best Insurance Provider

Destinations & Airports

Best Airport

Best Destination Europe

Best Destination Worldwide

Best Tourist Board

Sustainability & Culture

Leaders in Sustainability

Supplier of the Year

The Agent Category Nominations window will open on Monday, 18th September until Friday, 29th September so stay tuned.

Virgin Atlantic – Headline Sponsor for Second Consecutive Year

As one of the world’s leading airlines, Virgin Atlantic has been a major player in the travel industry for over three decades. With a focus on innovation and customer experience, the airline has become synonymous with quality service and exceptional value. This aligns perfectly with the ethos of the ITTN Awards, which recognises excellence and innovation in the travel industry!

The ITTN Awards is an important event in the travel industry calendar, and Virgin Atlantic’s involvement ensures that we can deliver a truly exceptional evening for all of our guests, including travel agents, suppliers, and industry leaders. Once again, we extend our sincere thanks to Virgin Atlantic for their continued support, and we look forward to another fantastic event in 2023.

Book a Place or Discuss Sponsorship

To book your table or to discuss sponsorship options for the 2023 ITTN Awards, please contact [email protected]