Storm Alert Issued for the Canary Islands

In a recent development, the Canary Islands Government has issued a warning regarding anticipated ‘intense showers’ and the potential for strong storms in the region. The Directorate General of Emergencies has officially declared a pre-alert for rain and storms, effective from midday today, November 30.

According to a report from Canarian Weekly, weather forecasters are predicting widespread rainfall across all of the Canary Islands, ranging from regular showers to heavy downpours and storms. The areas most susceptible to the impact of these weather conditions are expected to be the western and southern regions of the islands.

Specifically, on the islands of La Palma, Tenerife, and Gran Canaria, meteorologists anticipate up to 60 litres of rain within a 12-hour period, particularly affecting the southern and western sides of these islands. Additionally, the report highlights a heightened risk of strong storms, particularly in the more mountainous areas.

Residents and visitors alike are strongly advised to exercise caution and stay informed about the evolving weather situation. It is recommended to stay indoors during heavy downpours and storms, especially in the identified vulnerable regions. Local authorities and emergency services are likely to be closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

As the weather situation unfolds, it is advisable to stay tuned to official updates and follow any guidelines or instructions provided by local authorities.