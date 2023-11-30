From Passports to Sunscreen: A Comprehensive Guide to Stress-Free Travel

With the winter truly upon us now, a getaway to the sun is on every ones mind, writes Ita Hendrick. So I have compiled this useful checklist to help with your packing, saving you both time and effort. It includes all the travel accessories and essentials to take with you on holiday. I’ve also included some top tips too.
Travel Essentials
- Passport / Visa
- Bank Cards / Cash
- Travel Insurance (Buy immediately once trip is booked) (EHIC = European Health Insurance Card). This card offers free or reduced healthcare when travelling in Europe
- Drivers Licence (If required)
- Medication (Check which medication is allowed in certain countries)
- Booking Confirmation and Boarding Passes
- Snacks (In case of delays)
- Travel Pillow, ear plugs, light blanket (In case the aircraft is cold and noisy)
- Refillable water bottle
- Address of hotel or accommodation
- Emergency contact details
Travel Gadgets
- Mobile Phone
- Power Bank
- Headphones
- Laptop/Tablet/Kindle
- Camera / Drone
- Chargers for all devices
- Travel Adapters
- Hair Dryer and Straighteners
Clothes
- Underwear and Socks
- Beach Wear
- Casual Wear
- Evening Wear
- Footwear ( Sneakers, Flip Flops, Sandals)
- Sweatshirt / Jacket /Cardigan (In case it gets cool in the evening)
- Pyjamas
Pool And Beach Accessories
- Beach Bag
- Swimwear
- Sunglasses
- Sunhat
- Sunscreen and Lip Balm
- Cleansing Wipes / Tissues
- Something to read and music to listen to
- Beach toys (Snorkel, mask and flippers) etc.
Toiletries
- Toothbrush
- Toothpaste
- Razor
- Shaving Cream
- Shampoo and Conditioner
- Hairbrush / Comb
- Shower Gel
- Soap
- Perfume / Aftershave
- Moisturiser and Night cream
- Sunscreen
- After Sun
- Tweezers
- Nail Scissors
Medication
- Painkillers
- Antihistamine tablets
- Diarrhoea tablets
- Indigestion tablets
- Insect repellent
- After bite cream
- Travel sickness tablets
Top Tips For Travellers
- I aways bring a facecloth with me to the beach, I wet it first and leave in the freezer part of the fridge overnight, I remove it right before I go to the beach or pool put it into a plastic bag then into the beach bag, it’s perfect for cooling down on a hot day or for wiping hands after applying sun lotion.
- Bring your refillable water bottle in your hand luggage and once through airport security refill it at the water stations, you’ll have your water for the flight and is also great for keeping your water cool when you’re at the pool or beach.
- Take a copy of your passport, visa and insurance policy and any other essential documents and email to yourself in case of emergency or if your documents were to go missing or get destroyed.
- Be sure to check your baggage allowance beforehand as all carriers now charge for extra baggage.
- Always bring a light sarong or scarf to the beach or pool as it can act as a cover up if you need to move quickly or to cover from the hot sun. I use mine to sit on at the beachside bars as more often than not the chairs have no cushions on them.
- Avail of the free things to do and places to visit whilst on holiday, you’ll usually find this information at the reception of your hotel or at the local tourist office.
- Do yourself a favour and get some travel cubes, they make packing and unpacking much easier by sorting your items into separate categories. This way you can access your beachwear for example without disturbing the rest of your clothes. I usually carry one containing a spare set of clothes and essentials in my hand luggage, just in case my luggage goes missing. Find the perfect set here: https://www.marksandspencer.com/ie/set-of-3-packing-bags/p/hbp60587867