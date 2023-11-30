From Passports to Sunscreen: A Comprehensive Guide to Stress-Free Travel

With the winter truly upon us now, a getaway to the sun is on every ones mind, writes Ita Hendrick. So I have compiled this useful checklist to help with your packing, saving you both time and effort. It includes all the travel accessories and essentials to take with you on holiday. I’ve also included some top tips too.

Travel Essentials

Passport / Visa

Bank Cards / Cash

Travel Insurance (Buy immediately once trip is booked) (EHIC = European Health Insurance Card). This card offers free or reduced healthcare when travelling in Europe

Drivers Licence (If required)

Medication (Check which medication is allowed in certain countries)

Booking Confirmation and Boarding Passes

Snacks (In case of delays)

Travel Pillow, ear plugs, light blanket (In case the aircraft is cold and noisy)

Refillable water bottle

Address of hotel or accommodation

Emergency contact details

Travel Gadgets

Mobile Phone

Power Bank

Headphones

Laptop/Tablet/Kindle

Camera / Drone

Chargers for all devices

Travel Adapters

Hair Dryer and Straighteners

Clothes

Underwear and Socks

Beach Wear

Casual Wear

Evening Wear

Footwear ( Sneakers, Flip Flops, Sandals)

Sweatshirt / Jacket /Cardigan (In case it gets cool in the evening)

Pyjamas

Pool And Beach Accessories

Beach Bag

Swimwear

Sunglasses

Sunhat

Sunscreen and Lip Balm

Cleansing Wipes / Tissues

Something to read and music to listen to

Beach toys (Snorkel, mask and flippers) etc.

Toiletries

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Razor

Shaving Cream

Shampoo and Conditioner

Hairbrush / Comb

Shower Gel

Soap

Perfume / Aftershave

Moisturiser and Night cream

Sunscreen

After Sun

Tweezers

Nail Scissors

Medication

Painkillers

Antihistamine tablets

Diarrhoea tablets

Indigestion tablets

Insect repellent

After bite cream

Travel sickness tablets

Top Tips For Travellers