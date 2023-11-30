Dublin Welcomes Inaugural Ibero-American Film Festival at UCD Cinema

Dublin is set to immerse itself in the vibrant world of Ibero-American cinema with the debut of the Ibero-American Film Festival (IAFF) at UCD Cinema. Sponsored by Spanish Ambassador Ion de la Riva and curated by Federico Sartori for EXIT media, this ground-breaking event promises to bring a diverse selection of high-quality films from Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, and Portugal to Dublin audiences.

The festival, running from December 6 to 10, will showcase both recent and classic cinematic expressions and trends, offering a unique glimpse into the rich tapestry of Ibero-American filmmaking. Special emphasis will be placed on emerging talents, debut and sophomore works, films directed by women, and those addressing socially relevant themes.

Opening Night Extravaganza

The festival kicks off with the exclusive screening of “Maixabel (Maixabel),” an unreleased film by Icíar Bollaín. Inspired by the true story of Basque human rights activist Maixabel Lasa, the film explores her decision to confront her husband’s assassin, a member of the terrorist group ETA. Maixabel Lasa herself will be present for an engaging discussion with the audience after the screening on December 6 at 6:00 PM.

New Waves Section

The festival’s main section, “New Waves,” spotlights six high-quality films from recent Ibero-American production. Highlights include “Bacurau” by Brazilian directors Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles, winner of the Cannes 2019 Jury Prize, with Mr Dornelles personally presenting the screening on December 7 at 8:00 PM. Other notable entries include “20,000 Species of Bees,” “The Kings of the World,” and “Chile ’76,” each offering a unique perspective on historical and social issues.

Showcasing Diversity

IAFF doesn’t shy away from exploring diverse themes, as evidenced by films like “Let the Dance Begin (Empieza el baile),” a tango comedy by Argentine director Marina Seresesky, and the biopic “Virgilio (Virgilio),” delving into the world of Peruvian chef Virgilio Martínez. These films showcase the multifaceted nature of Ibero-American cinema, addressing historical, social, and artistic dimensions.

Evergreen Classics

The Evergreen section pays homage to the new classics of Latin American cinema, featuring films like “The Good Herbs (Las buenas hierbas)” from Mexico and the award-winning “Behavior (Conducta)” from Cuba.

Tribute to António da Cunha Telles

The festival honours the legacy of António da Cunha Telles, a prominent Portuguese director and producer, by presenting his latest film, “Kiss Me (Kiss me),” for the first time in Ireland.

Grand Finale

The festival’s grand finale on Sunday, December 10, at 6:00 PM, will feature the captivating documentary “Tequila. Sex, Drugs And Rock&Roll (Tequila. Sexo, droga y rock&roll)” by Álvaro Longoria. Focusing on the legendary Hispanic-Argentinian rock band Tequila, this documentary marks a significant era in Spain’s transition from dictatorship to democracy. Alejo Stivel, the band’s vocalist and leader, will be in Dublin to introduce the film.

All festival films will be screened in their original language with English subtitles, ensuring a true cinematic experience for Dublin audiences. Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Ibero-American cinema at the inaugural IAFF.