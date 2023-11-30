Etihad to fly Big Bird to the Big Apple

Etihad Airways has announced the commencement of A380 double-decker flights to New York JFK, starting April 22, 2024.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said, “We’re thrilled to start flying our remarkable A380 across the Atlantic, and we know our guests love the onboard experience.”

Mr Neves highlighted the importance of the A380’s timing and comfort, ensuring passengers, including corporate customers, arrive in New York refreshed and relaxed. The move aligns with Etihad’s growth plans, coinciding with the opening of their new route to Boston on March 31, three weeks before the A380’s New York debut.

The A380’s introduction significantly enhances Etihad’s capacity in the vital US market, connecting to the broader GCC and Indian subcontinent. It is expected to attract more visitors to explore Abu Dhabi.

The A380 will operate on one of the two daily Etihad flights to New York, complemented by a 787-9 on the second daily flight. This marks the second destination, following London, to enjoy the A380 experience since its return.

Every guest on Etihad’s A380 experiences a unique journey. The Economy cabin features a dedicated welcome area, extra legroom seats, and Etihad’s signature fixed-wing headrests for comfort.

The Business Studios on the upper deck offer an exclusive haven, featuring The Lobby, a serviced lounge and bar area. Business travelers benefit from premium ceramics, glassware, and comprehensive Wi-Fi connectivity.

First Apartments take luxury to new heights with private spaces, designer tableware, and personal vanity units. First-class guests can access an exclusive shower room.

At the pinnacle of luxury is The Residence, the world’s only three-room suite in the sky. The dedicated team of Etihad cabin crew ensures unparalleled service, offering a culinary journey, including options like champagne and caviar.

Guests can now experience The Residence by upgrading from a First-class ticket with special offer prices accessible on etihad.com.