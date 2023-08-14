Ryanair Launches Rescue Fares Covering Lost Wizz Air UK-Albania Flights

Ryanair has launched rescue fares to accommodate Albanian visitors and citizens in the UK who may be affected by Wizz Air route cuts to and from the UK.

Ryanair said it is offering rescue fares from €29.99 on routes between Tirana and London Stansted, Manchester and Edinburgh.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said:

“While Wizz Air further retreats out of Europe by cutting its Albania – UK routes for Winter ‘23, Ryanair is once again saving the day with rescue fares from just €29.99 to accommodate the Albanian travelers affected by Wizz Air’s latest round of cuts.”