Turkish Airlines Boosts Global Reach with New Japan, US and Australia Routes

By Geoff Percival

Turkish Airlines has announced a significant expansion to its global route network; via new routes to Japan, the US and Australia.

The airline has added Detroit, Osaka and Australia to its list of destinations.

Already the largest airline in the world – in terms of connectivity and destination reach – Turkish Airlines Last week, Turkish Airlines reported profits of $635m and revenues of $5.1bn for the second quarter of the year, on the back of rising demand pushing passenger numbers up by 28% in the first half of the year.

The airline also, last week, reported a partnership with Thai Airways, with the aim of strengthening connectivity between Europe and Asia.

Must Read

