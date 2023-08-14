Portuguese Wine Tourism Product ‘Wine & Travel Week’ Lands Major International Award

Wine & Travel Week – the Portugal-based wine tourism event – has been named “Best Luxury Wine Travel Event in Europe”, at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2023.

The award recognised “the impeccable reputation and professional performance” of the event.

The Luxury Lifestyle Awards have been distinguishing an exclusive set of luxury goods and services for 15 years. Based in New York, it evaluates more than 5,000 goods and services in 400 categories, in a total of 120 world regions.

“This is yet another recognition that comes as a result of our tireless commitment to position Portugal as a reference destination in wine, gastronomy and wine tourism,” said Nuno Guedes Vaz Pires Pires, founder of Essência Co, the company that organises Wine & Travel Week, an event that also had the support of Turismo de Portugal and Great Wine Capitals, the network of internationally renowned wine regions.

This new international distinction follows the “Best Drinks Event 2023” award, recently awarded to Wine & Travel Week by the renowned British publication The Drinks Business.

In the meantime, Wine & Travel Week already has a calendar for its second edition: February 19 to 25, 2024, in Porto. The B2B meetings, which will bring together buyers and tour operators with companies, projects, wine and tourism routes, services and products from more than a dozen countries, will be held at the emblematic Soares dos Reis National Museum. The programme will also include a set of experiences and programmes reserved for participants, which will be announced in due time.