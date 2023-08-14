Delta Air Lines to Provide $250,000 to Hawaii Wildfire Disaster Relief Effort

Delta Air Lines is to provide $250,000 to the American Red Cross to help fund its disaster relief efforts in Hawaii following the region’s devastating wildfires.

Fires are still raging on Maui following the start of the fires, which were caused by winds resulting from Hurricane Dora.

“Delta stands in support of the people affected by the fires in Hawaii,” said Tad Hutcheson, Managing Director-Community Engagement, at Delta.

“We are thankful to have partners like the Red Cross that specialise in disaster response year-round and can help provide immediate assistance to those in need.”

Delta has already provided $1m to the American Red Cross as part of its annual partnership payment programme.