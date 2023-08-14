SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsDelta Air Lines to Provide $250,000 to Hawaii Wildfire Disaster Relief Effort
Travel News

Delta Air Lines to Provide $250,000 to Hawaii Wildfire Disaster Relief Effort

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival

Delta Air Lines is to provide $250,000 to the American Red Cross to help fund its disaster relief efforts in Hawaii following the region’s devastating wildfires.

Fires are still raging on Maui following the start of the fires, which were caused by winds resulting from Hurricane Dora.

“Delta stands in support of the people affected by the fires in Hawaii,” said Tad Hutcheson, Managing Director-Community Engagement, at Delta.

“We are thankful to have partners like the Red Cross that specialise in disaster response year-round and can help provide immediate assistance to those in need.” 

Delta has already provided $1m to the American Red Cross as part of its annual partnership payment programme.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Portuguese Wine Tourism Product ‘Wine & Travel Week’ Lands Major International Award
Next article
Multitrip.com Warns of Perils of Travelling to US Without Travel Insurance

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie