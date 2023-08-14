Multitrip.com Warns of Perils of Travelling to US Without Travel Insurance

Multitrip.com, the travel insurance provider, has warned Irish people travelling to the US that they risk huge monetary costs if holidaying without travel insurance.

The company has reported that the average travel insurance claim for medical for treatment made by visitors to the US was €4,308 – over five times the European medical claim average of €773. The cost of claims is usually higher in the States, largely because of the high fees to obtain medical treatment.

Data from January 2019 to present was analysed, and average values calculated from 411 US claims and 2,226 European claims.

Over half a million Irish people – 11% of the population – travelled to the US annually before the pandemic – the highest per capita travel to the US in Europe.

Irish visitor numbers exceeded 400,000 in 2022, with numbers expected to increase again in 2023.

“Irish holidaymakers heading to the US simply cannot afford to be without adequate travel insurance,” said Multitrip.com spokesman, Jason Whelan.

“The expense of healthcare in the US and complexity of the medical insurance industry over there mean a minor unexpected event could end up costing thousands of Euro,” he added.

“A minor trip to the hospital in the States can cost up to €10,000 a day with additional surgery costing up to €50,000 and Irish consumers need to be aware of this before they travel”.