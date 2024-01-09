Ryanair Increases Frequency on Dublin-Bratislava Route

Ryanair will increase flight frequency on its Dublin-Bratislava route this summer.

The announcement forms part of the airline’s wider expansion in the Slovakian capital, where it has launched its 2024 summer schedule and celebrated carrying 15 million passengers.

Ryanair will fly to 21 routes from Bratislava this summer; with frequency expanded on three of them – Dublin, London and Eindhoven.

Ryanair is supporting more than 600 jobs at Bratislava Airport, where it has 2 planes based and operates over 130 flights per week.

Ryanair’s Head of Comms for CEE Alicja Golebiowska, said: “While Ryanair hopes to continue making these investments at Bratislava Airport to boost connectivity, tourism, and jobs for the city of Bratislava and the wider Bratislava region, this can only be achieved on the basis of competitive airport charges – which it is incumbent on airports to deliver to ensure they remain competitive within Europe which is still working to return to pre-Covid capacity levels.“

Meanwhile, in an interview with the Financial Times, Ryanair group chief executive Michael O’Leary said the airline expects its fleet to be short by about 5-10 planes this summer, due to delays in plane deliveries from Boeing.

The delay means the airline will likely lower its passenger number expectations.