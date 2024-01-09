MSC Cruises Launches ‘Big Cruise Giveaway’ Incentive for Irish and UK Travel Agents

MSC Cruises has launched a new sales incentive for Irish and UK travel agents.

MSC’s ‘Big Cruise Giveaway’ will run for the first three months of this year.

Until March 31, MSC Cruises will distribute scratch cards to travel agents throughout the UK and Ireland, offering 13 balcony cabins for lucky agents to win a luxurious 7-night cruise for two on specific sailings.

MSC Splendida

Successful UK-based travel agents are given the chance to pick any 7-night sailing aboard MSC Virtuosa from Southampton during specific seasons this year. Meanwhile, for Irish travel agents, winners can choose any 7-night voyage among MSC Cruises ships sailing the Mediterranean this summer 2024.

Among the ships included in this offer for Irish agents are MSC World Europa, MSC Cruises first LNG-powered (Liquefied Natural Gas) ship,along with MSC Seaview, MSC Seaside, MSC Grandiosa, MSC Divina, MSC Fantasia, MSC Armonia, MSC Lirica, MSC Musica, MSC Opera, MSC Orchestra, MSC Sinfonia, and MSC Splendida.

MSC World Europa

Steve Williams, Sales Director at MSC Cruises UK & Ireland, said: “We’re excited to announce our ‘Big Cruise Giveaway,’ offering 13 lucky travel agents from the UK and Ireland the opportunity to sail aboard our incredible award winning ships. This big giveaway is the perfect motivation for agents to boost sales this Wave season and seize the chance to win an extraordinary holiday experience with MSC Cruises.”

“Our Wave season comes loaded with incredible all-inclusive offers for our customers, featuring unlimited drinks, port taxes, and gratuities. With up to 78 remarkable destinations on offer and double the fly & cruise packages compared to 2023, I’m confident this Wave season will be our most successful yet.”

“Our travel trade partners are the backbone of our business. Throughout 2024, we’re committed to developing successful partnerships and offering exclusive incentives for our valued trade partners.”

The ongoing MSC Cruises Wave promotion, available until March 31, encompasses both summer 2024 and winter 2024/25. The promotion features a fleet of 22 MSC Cruises ships that span 78 ports, covering destinations in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Emirates, the Red Sea, North America, Far East Asia, and the Caribbean, promising an array of unforgettable experiences.