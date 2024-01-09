Spain Sees Return to Face Masks to Battle Covid and Flu Spikes

Spain has reintroduced compulsory face mask rules in a bid to battle recent spikes in both Covid-19 and flu cases.

According to reports, there have been huge increases in both Covid and flu cases since Christmas.

To date, the new face mask rule only applies to people entering hospitals and health clinics.

Masks are not needed in any other public places at the moment. In terms of regions, the new rules only seem to currently apply to Catalonia, Aragon and Murcia. Valencia seems to have seen one of the worst outbreaks since Christmas.

Good news for anyone visiting the Costa del Sol region – Andalucia is not currently one of the regions where a return to face masks is being forced at present.