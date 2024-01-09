JetBlue Names Joanna Geraghty CEO, Succeeding Robin Hayes Next Month

JetBlue has announced Joanna Geraghty as its new chief executive.

Ms Geraghty is currently the US airline’s president and chief operating officer.

She will succeed outgoing CEO Robin Hayes from February 12, who will continue to serve JetBlue as a strategic advisor over the coming months.

Ms Geraghty said: “I am honoured and excited to serve as the next CEO of JetBlue. With a beloved brand, an industry leading customer experience, a unique culture and the industry’s best crewmembers, JetBlue has long been a disruptor.”

“I’m excited to continue working with JetBlue’s 25,000 crewmembers who are as energised as I am about challenging the status quo and bringing humanity to an industry long dominated by the legacy carriers.”

Mr Hayes said he took the decision to step down in order to better look after his health and wellbeing, with the challenges and pressure of the job, over the past 9 years, having “taken their toll”.

“It has been a privelege to lead JetBlue for the past nine years, and I am proud of all we have accomplished,” Mr Hayes said.

JetBlue confirmed its formal entry into the Irish market in October, saying its debut Dublin routes – to Boston and New York will begin this year, with Mr Hayes adding “Dublin is an exciting new destination for JetBlue.”