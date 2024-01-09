Seoul, London and Los Angeles have been ranked as the most popular city break destinations for Generation Z (Gen Z) travellers, according to a new survey.

The study, by holiday transport booking site Omio, found that destinations that promote diversity and equality rank highest with those born between 1997 and 2012; with fast mobile internet connections, good digital payment options, environmentally-friendly and affordable public transport and culinary diversity also high in importance.

London ranks highly due to its culinary hotspots, live concert programme and its staging of the largest gaming events in the world. Los Angeles also ranks high due to it being the world’s capital for e-gaming. But, Seoul ticks the boxes due to its K-Pop scene, affordable prices, and a lively gaming scene. It is also very affordable for food and transportation.

Beijing, Madrid, Paris, New York, and another South Korean city Busan also feature on the list. For the LGBTQ+ community, cities like Copenhagen, Vancouver, Geneva and Lisbon rank highly due to their high degree of acceptance and safety.