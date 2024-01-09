SEARCH
HomeCruise NewsTour America, Cruise Holidays and The Travel Suite Appoint Neasa McHugh Training...
Cruise NewsTravel News

Tour America, Cruise Holidays and The Travel Suite Appoint Neasa McHugh Training & Development Manager

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
0

Tour America, Cruise Holidays and The Travel Suite have appointed Neasa McHugh as training and development manager for the businesses.

Ms McHugh – a veteran of the travel industry – joins with immediate effect.

Ms McHugh was one of the first employees of Tour America after its formation in 1995. As well as her history in the travel business, she is a qualified life coach, yoga teacher and wellness retreat owner.

Managing director Mary McKenna said: “We are thrilled to welcome Neasa McHugh back to our family of brands in this new capacity. Her deep-rooted history with Tour America and Cruise Holidays, combined with her expertise in wellness, will undoubtedly elevate our training and development initiatives and bring a fresh perspective to our offerings.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Seoul Ranked Most Popular City Break Destinations for ‘Gen Z’ Travellers

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie