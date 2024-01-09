Tour America, Cruise Holidays and The Travel Suite Appoint Neasa McHugh Training & Development Manager

Tour America, Cruise Holidays and The Travel Suite have appointed Neasa McHugh as training and development manager for the businesses.

Ms McHugh – a veteran of the travel industry – joins with immediate effect.

Ms McHugh was one of the first employees of Tour America after its formation in 1995. As well as her history in the travel business, she is a qualified life coach, yoga teacher and wellness retreat owner.

Managing director Mary McKenna said: “We are thrilled to welcome Neasa McHugh back to our family of brands in this new capacity. Her deep-rooted history with Tour America and Cruise Holidays, combined with her expertise in wellness, will undoubtedly elevate our training and development initiatives and bring a fresh perspective to our offerings.”