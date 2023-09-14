Ryanair Bolsters Frequency on Zagreb-Dublin Route

Ryanair will increase frequency on its Zagreb to Dublin route, this winter, as part of a significant expansion of its services and operations in Croatia.

Ryanair is already the largest airline operator in Croatia, operating 19 routes and carrying 1.2 million passengers per year, but is now set to seriously expand its operations in the capital, Zagreb.

It will base 3 aircraft there and run 19 routes during winter 2023/’24 – with one being a new route to Lanzarote.

It will also increase frequency on a number of existing routes from Zagreb – including to Dublin, Gothenburg, Malta, Malaga, Memmingen, Paris Beauvais and Basel.

Huseyin Bahadir Bedir, CEO Zagreb Airport said:

“Zagreb Airport is glad to celebrate the launch of Ryanair’s Winter 23/24 Zagreb schedule. Ryanair contributes a lot to Zagreb Airport’s flight network by offering 19 destinations in upcoming winter schedule and 27 destinations in this summer schedule. Zagreb Airport will continue to work on expanding its flight network and offering a seamless travel experience to its guests.”

Ryanair’s Jason McGuinness, said: “This record Winter schedule will be operated on Ryanair’s 3 Zagreb-based aircraft, representing a $300m investment and supporting 90 high paid aviation professional jobs, as Ryanair continues to boost connectivity, tourism and jobs for Zagreb.”