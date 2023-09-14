Irish Ranked Amongst Top Visitor Numbers to Lake Tahoe Resort

Latest visitation and spending figures from Lake Tahoe Visitor Authority show that Irish tourists are among the top visitors to the popular luxury western US resort.

As a result of the US dropping all Covid regulations earlier this year, visitation from the UK and Ireland has increased, making it a strong first half of the year for the destination.

The latest figures show UK visitors are the fourth highest spenders at Lake Tahoe, while Irish visitors are the 22nd highest spenders, with an increase in spend of 44%, year-on-year.

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority was recently presented with the prestigious Destiny Award by the US Travel Association at the annual Educational Seminar for Tourism Organisations (ESTO) conference for the destination marketing organisation’s integrated “Awe and Then Some” marketing campaign.

The ESTO Destiny Awards event in Savannah, Georgia, recognised top-tier local and regional destination marketing work that represented imaginative executions that drove measurable growth. As part of a comprehensive research-driven renaming and rebranding initiative, “Awe and Then Some” was created by Noble Studios to assist the organisation’s evolving move into the future.