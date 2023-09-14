Royal Caribbean Confirms Belfast City Airport Charter Flights for Summer 2024

Royal Caribbean has confirmed its plans to run further charter flights from Belfast City Airport to its cruise ports next summer, following on from huge demand for the services this year.

Guests departing for their 2024 summer adventure aboard a Royal Caribbean ship from Belfast will have the opportunity to fly direct to Barcelona, Spain or Bologna, Italy thanks to the latest offering.

The flights will link up with Royal’s Oasis of the Seas and Explorer of the Seas ships.

The news was first reported earlier this month – Royal Caribbean Launches 2 Charters from Belfast City Airport – to Barcelona and Bologna – for Summer 2024 – ittn.ie.

Stuart Byron, director of sales for UK, Ireland and Spain, Royal Caribbean International, said: “We’re excited to be able to extend our offering for 2024. The aim of charters is to make it as quick and straightforward as possible for guests to join our ships in both Barcelona and Ravenna. With the time saved, guests can now jump straight into planning their onboard adventures and be ready to make life-long memories.”

Jennifer Callister, head of sales Ireland, Royal Caribbean International, said: “These charters are possible thanks to the unbelievable trade support our previous charter programs have received. When you combine this with a fantastic partner like Belfast City Airport, expanding the program was a no-brainer and a sign of our commitment to creating the best family holiday possible.”

Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Development Manager, commented: “Following another successful summer offering passengers, a charter service to Bologna for easy access to the Explorer of the Seas, we are thrilled that Royal Caribbean has confirmed it will increase capacity from Belfast City Airport for summer 2024 with the return of Bologna and a brand new service to Barcelona.

“Royal Caribbean’s fantastic customer service and value, coupled with Belfast City Airport’s speedy security times and excellent location, only five minutes from Belfast city centre, means cruise ship passengers will enjoy a convenient and smooth trip.”

To find out more about Royal Caribbean’s return flights from Belfast, agents are asked to speak to their Royal Caribbean representative.