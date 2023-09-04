Royal Caribbean Launches 2 Charters from Belfast City Airport – to Barcelona and Bologna – for Summer 2024

Royal Caribbean has launched two charters from Belfast City Airport – for summer 2024 – to Barcelona and Bologna to meet two of its ships.

Due to “phenomenal success” of recent charters, Royal Caribbean will operate a charter from Belfast City Airport to Barcelona to tie in with sailings onboard its Oasis of the Seas ship next summer.

The second charter will head to Bologna, also from Belfast City Airport, to meet Royal’s Explorer of the Seas ship in Ravenna.

BHD – BLQ:

Flying Saturdays

Running from 18 th May to 26 th October 2024

May to 26 October 2024 Explorer of the Seas

Italy, Greece & Croatia

Flights from just €510pp return including 20kg checked luggage

BHD – BCN: