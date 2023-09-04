SEARCH
Royal Caribbean Launches 2 Charters from Belfast City Airport – to Barcelona and Bologna – for Summer 2024

Royal Caribbean has launched two charters from Belfast City Airport – for summer 2024 – to Barcelona and Bologna to meet two of its ships.

Due to “phenomenal success” of recent charters, Royal Caribbean will operate a charter from Belfast City Airport to Barcelona to tie in with sailings onboard its Oasis of the Seas ship next summer.

The second charter will head to Bologna, also from Belfast City Airport, to meet Royal’s Explorer of the Seas ship in Ravenna.

BHD – BLQ:

  • Flying Saturdays
  • Running from 18th May to 26th October 2024
  • Explorer of the Seas
  • Italy, Greece & Croatia
  • Flights from just €510pp return including 20kg checked luggage

BHD – BCN:

  • Flying Sundays
  • Running from 05th May to 22nd September 2024
  • Oasis of the Seas
  • Western Med
  • Flights from just €545pp return including 20kg checked luggage
