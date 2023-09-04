Last Chance to Nominate Your Business in the 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards

This is the last week to send your nominations in for the 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic.
To nominate your business, please email [email protected] with the category(s) you want to be considered for and a short one-liner about why your company should be in the running to win that Award.
The nomination window remains open until this Friday 8 September and voting will take place between Monday 2 October and Friday 20 October.
The nomination window is open across all six categories:
Cruise
- Best Mainstream Ocean Cruise
- Best Family Ocean Cruise
- Best Premium Ocean Cruise
- Best Luxury Ocean Cruise
- Best River Cruise
Airlines
- Best Airline – Europe
- Best Airline – Long Haul
- Best Airlines – Business Class
- Best Airlines – North America
Tour Operator
- Best Sun Tour Operator
- Best Ski Tour Operator
- Best Long Haul Operator
- Best Touring & Adventure Operator
Transport, Accommodation & Insurance
- Best Ferry
- Best Hotel Group
- Best Bedbank
- Best Car Rental
- Best Insurance Provider
Destinations & Airports
- Best Airport
- Best Destination Europe
- Best Destination Worldwide
- Best Tourist Board
Sustainability & Culture
- Leaders in Sustainability
- Supplier of the Year
Thank you to our sponsors so far including:
- Headline Sponsor: Virgin Atlantic
- Lead Sponsors: Aer Lingus, Hertz, Salou, Silversea, Spanish Tourist Board
- Agent Award Sponsors: TTC Tour Brands, Sunway, Emirates, Marella Cruises, Crystal Ski, Blue Insurance
- Entertainment Sponsor(s): Bradley International Airport (Photo Booth)
For more information on our sponsorship opportunities or to book a table please contact [email protected]