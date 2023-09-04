Last Chance to Nominate Your Business in the 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards

This is the last week to send your nominations in for the 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic.

To nominate your business, please email [email protected] with the category(s) you want to be considered for and a short one-liner about why your company should be in the running to win that Award.

The nomination window remains open until this Friday 8 September and voting will take place between Monday 2 October and Friday 20 October.

The nomination window is open across all six categories:

Cruise

Best Mainstream Ocean Cruise

Best Family Ocean Cruise

Best Premium Ocean Cruise

Best Luxury Ocean Cruise

Best River Cruise

Airlines

Best Airline – Europe

Best Airline – Long Haul

Best Airlines – Business Class

Best Airlines – North America

Tour Operator

Best Sun Tour Operator

Best Ski Tour Operator

Best Long Haul Operator

Best Touring & Adventure Operator

Transport, Accommodation & Insurance

Best Ferry

Best Hotel Group

Best Bedbank

Best Car Rental

Best Insurance Provider

Destinations & Airports

Best Airport

Best Destination Europe

Best Destination Worldwide

Best Tourist Board

Sustainability & Culture

Leaders in Sustainability

Supplier of the Year

Thank you to our sponsors so far including:

Headline Sponsor: Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic Lead Sponsors: Aer Lingus, Hertz, Salou, Silversea, Spanish Tourist Board

Aer Lingus, Hertz, Salou, Silversea, Spanish Tourist Board Agent Award Sponsors: TTC Tour Brands, Sunway, Emirates, Marella Cruises, Crystal Ski, Blue Insurance

TTC Tour Brands, Sunway, Emirates, Marella Cruises, Crystal Ski, Blue Insurance Entertainment Sponsor(s): Bradley International Airport (Photo Booth)

For more information on our sponsorship opportunities or to book a table please contact [email protected]