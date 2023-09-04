SEARCH
Last Chance to Nominate Your Business in the 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards

Allie Sheehan
Estimated Reading Time - 4 min.

This is the last week to send your nominations in for the 2023 Irish Travel Trade Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic.

To nominate your business, please email [email protected] with the category(s) you want to be considered for and a short one-liner about why your company should be in the running to win that Award.

The nomination window remains open until this Friday 8 September and voting will take place between Monday 2 October and Friday 20 October.

The nomination window is open across all six categories:

Cruise

  • Best Mainstream Ocean Cruise
  • Best Family Ocean Cruise
  • Best Premium Ocean Cruise
  • Best Luxury Ocean Cruise
  • Best River Cruise

Airlines

  • Best Airline – Europe
  • Best Airline – Long Haul
  • Best Airlines – Business Class
  • Best Airlines – North America

Tour Operator

  • Best Sun Tour Operator
  • Best Ski Tour Operator
  • Best Long Haul Operator
  • Best Touring & Adventure Operator

Transport, Accommodation & Insurance

  • Best Ferry
  • Best Hotel Group
  • Best Bedbank
  • Best Car Rental
  • Best Insurance Provider

Destinations & Airports

  • Best Airport
  • Best Destination Europe
  • Best Destination Worldwide
  • Best Tourist Board

Sustainability & Culture

  • Leaders in Sustainability
  • Supplier of the Year

Thank you to our sponsors so far including:

  • Headline Sponsor: Virgin Atlantic 
  • Lead Sponsors: Aer Lingus, Hertz, Salou, Silversea, Spanish Tourist Board
  • Agent Award Sponsors: TTC Tour Brands, Sunway, Emirates, Marella Cruises, Crystal Ski, Blue Insurance 
  • Entertainment Sponsor(s): Bradley International Airport (Photo Booth)

For more information on our sponsorship opportunities or to book a table please contact [email protected]

