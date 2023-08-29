Royal Caribbean Signs Sponsor Partnership with David Beckham’s Inter Miami Football Club

Royal Caribbean International has signed its second international football sponsorship deal this month.

The cruise giant has announced a multi-year partnership with MLS (the US Major League Soccer league) side Inter Miami CF, which is partially owned by David Beckham and has recently signed Lionel Messi as its shop window summer signing.

Royal Caribbean will be Inter Miami’s main partner and official vacation partner.

“Royal Caribbean started in Miami more than 50 years ago, and we have always had heart and passion for our community,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “It’s been exciting to see Inter Miami’s success, including their recent Leagues Cup title, energise South Florida. As the Club’s Main Partner, we are thrilled to build on that momentum together and deliver memorable moments to fans around the world.”

“We are proud to partner with Royal Caribbean, an iconic Miami brand,” said Inter Miami CF Managing Owner Jorge Mas. “As a global leader in the cruise industry, Royal Caribbean shares Inter Miami’s innovative drive. Together, we will set the standard for the future of sports partnerships.”

“Royal Caribbean and Inter Miami have won the hearts and minds of fans from around the world,” said Kara Wallace, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Royal Caribbean International. “Together as partners, the possibilities to reach more dreamers and adventurers are exponential from ship to pitch, especially as we look forward to the arrival of the new Icon of the Seas to Miami.”

Earlier this month, Royal Caribbean announced a shirt sponsor deal with French football club, AS Monaco.