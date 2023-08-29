Shannon Airport Opens Second Instalment of World’s Largest Model Aircraft Exhibition

Shannon Airport has opened the second instalment of its permanent exhibition of the world’s largest private collection of diecast model aircraft.

The new Aviation Gallery, situated in the airport terminal building opposite JJ Ruddle’s restaurant, is an exhibition open to the general public. It offers a journey through the evolution of aviation, showcasing an unparalleled collection, meticulously amassed over many years by Limerick man, Mike Kelly.

The first installation opened in 2018 and houses over 1,500 model aircraft in the Departures Lounge, making Shannon Airport a true haven for aviation enthusiasts.

Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, said: “Mike, through his determination and love of aviation, has managed to amass the largest private collection of model diecast aircraft in the world. It was important to all our employees to make the permanent collection free to view and accessible for the public to enjoy.

“Aviation is in our DNA at Shannon and we were inspired by the positive response we got from our airside model aircraft exhibition which we opened in 2018. This second installment of the collection is a fascinating journey through the evolution of aviation. It is a way of preserving a rich aviation heritage and is in keeping with an airport that has probably broken more frontiers than any other of its size in the world.”

The Aviation Gallery is suitable for visitors of all ages. From the early pioneers of aviation to the iconic planes that shaped commercial travel, this collection honours the ingenuity and progress of the aviation industry.

The new exhibition showcases over 900 model aircraft and an array of aircraft types from every corner of the world, dating back to the 1930s and extending to the present day. This new attraction is a testament to the lifelong passion and endless enthusiasm for all things aviation of Mike Kelly (72), who has cherished his love for Shannon Airport since his childhood in the late 1950s.