Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Expands Polish Presence with First Wyndham Grand Opening in Krakow

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts – the world’s largest hotel franchising company – has announced the opening of the 60-room Wyndham Grand Krakow Old Town, the first Wyndham Grand in Poland.

The hotel – which will be operated by Dobry Hotel Group, a leading hotel management company in Poland with decades of experience – is housed in a stunning, historic townhouse right in the heart of Krakow Old Town, close to many iconic landmarks like the Cloth Hall, Market Square, St. Mary’s Basilica, and other popular attractions.

Dimitris Manikis, President Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “Our distinctive Wyndham Grand brand represents best-in class hospitality, and the opening of Wyndham Grand Krakow Old Town is a welcomed addition to our presence in Poland, while also marking an important step in our expansion plans for the country. Dobry Hotel Group is one of the top hospitality operators in the country who shares our vision for growth, making them the ideal partner to bring the Wyndham Grand brand to Poland.”

Daniel Łukaszewicz, Managing Director of Dobry Hotel Group, commented: “We are thrilled to open the first Wyndham Grand in Poland with the support of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchisor. Situated in the former royal capital, guests staying at the Wyndham Grand Krakow Old Town can enjoy the spectacular Renaissance architecture and medieval city centre. We look forward to welcoming business and leisure travellers from around the world for unforgettable stays and experiences.”

Wyndham has more than 9,000 properties in nearly 90 countries around the world. Its new hotel in Krakow is its 8th in Poland, where it already has a presence in Warsaw, Lodz and Wroclaw.