Hurricane Idalia Forces Postponement of ‘Disney Treasure’ Launch

Disney Destinations International has announced that Disney Cruise Line has postponed the launch of its newest ship, the Disney Treasure in order to avoid Hurricane Idalia, which is currently approaching the Florida area.

The company has moved the world premier of the ship to next Tuesday, September 5.

“We look forward to sharing never-before-released details about the Disney Treasure, and showcasing the world-class dining, immersive family entertainment and unique spaces coming to the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet. The Disney Treasure will blend one-of-a-kind offerings with unparalleled hospitality that distinguishes every Disney Cruise Line vacation.

“We appreciate your understanding and are excited for you to be among the first to learn more about the exciting adventures that await those who sail aboard the Disney Treasure.”