Istanbul Airport Lowers Annual Carbon Emissions by 13%

Istanbul Airport – Turkey’s main aviation gateway to the world – has reported a 13% lowering of carbon emissions for 2022.

The figure is published in the airport’s new annual Sustainability Report. Compared to pre-Covid 2019, the airport lowered emissions by 21% last year.

Istanbul is now targeting 23% lower emissions by 2025.

Kadri Samsunlu, CEO of iGA Istanbul Airport, commented that the sustainability transformation is both complex and urgent:

“With our philosophy focused on adding value to society, sustainability has always been a top priority at iGA. 2022 marked a year where we advanced our efforts and took our sustainability journey to new heights.

“We measured our sustainability impacts, engaged in long-term planning, and restructured our goals and our sustainability management system. Within the scope of our 2030 plan, we have established a team of representatives and consultants from all departments within the organisation to define our sustainability vision and goals.

“With the ethos, “Focus on the planet, target for the future”, we set out to work towards bringing the mobility methods of the future to the present by focusing on the benefits of technology for people and the environment, to ensure a comfortable and safe journey for all our guests at this meeting point of diverse cultures. As a global player, iGA is determined to lead the way in making mobility services sustainable. Indeed, our stakeholders’ contribution has had a significant role during this transition.”