All airports in Paris are due to be closed during next summer’s Olympic Games opening ceremony.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2004.

France’s National Federation of Aviation and Trades (FNAM) has confirmed its intention to close all four Paris airports for the duration of the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, July 26.

It will mean Charles de Gaulle Airport, Beauvais-Tillé, Le Bourget, and Paris-Orly will be closed for the ceremony. There will also be – from 7pm to midnight – a ban on any flight passing over Paris within 150km of the Games site.

Air France and Aéroports de Paris are joint official partners of the Paris Olympics and will focus on minimising flight disruption during the event.