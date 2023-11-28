SEARCH
Paris Airports to Close During Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

By Geoff Percival
All airports in Paris are due to be closed during next summer’s Olympic Games opening ceremony.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2004.

France’s National Federation of Aviation and Trades (FNAM) has confirmed its intention to close all four Paris airports for the duration of the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, July 26.

It will mean Charles de Gaulle Airport, Beauvais-Tillé, Le Bourget, and Paris-Orly will be closed for the ceremony. There will also be – from 7pm to midnight – a ban on any flight passing over Paris within 150km of the Games site.

Air France and Aéroports de Paris are joint official partners of the Paris Olympics and will focus on minimising flight disruption during the event.

Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
