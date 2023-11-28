SEARCH
Richard Branson Flies on First Transatlantic SAF-Powered Flight Today

Richard Branson and Transport Secretary Mark Harper are set to embark on the inaugural transatlantic flight fuelled by Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) departing from Heathrow this morning.

The Virgin100, a Boeing 787, will be propelled by 50 tonnes of SAF, with 88% sourced from waste fats and the remaining portion from by-products of corn production in the US.

Richard Branson

Notably, the flight will not carry any paying passengers.

This ground-breaking journey received approval from the Civil Aviation Authority earlier this month and secured special authorisation from aviation authorities in Ireland, Canada, and the United States.

Expressing his pride, Sir Richard stated, “I couldn’t be prouder to be onboard Flight100 today alongside the teams at Virgin Atlantic and our partners, who have collaborated to chart the course for the decarbonization of long-haul aviation.”

