EasyJet Annual Profits Surge Following Record Summer Performance

EasyJet – which has recently expanded its services out of Belfast – has posted a strong set of annual financial results an reiterated its target of achieving annual profits of more than £1bn.

The airline posted a headline pre-tax profit of £455m for the 12 months to the end of September; marking a £633m year-on-year improvement.

The annual result included a record performance in the second half of the financial year, despite a challenging external operating environment.

EasyJet Holidays made a full-year profit of £122m; 221% up on the previous 12 months.

Johan Lundgren, EasyJet Chief Executive, said:“Our record summer performance demonstrates the success of our strategy and that demand for easyJet remains strong as customers choose us for our network and value.

“We see a positive outlook for this year with airline and holidays bookings both ahead year on year and recent consumer research highlights that around three quarters of Britons plan to spend more on their holidays versus last year with travel continuing to be the top priority for household discretionary spending.

“We are confident about the future and the opportunity ahead, focusing on capital discipline and driving our low cost model to achieve our ambitious medium term targets.”