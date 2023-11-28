Celebrity Cruises Announces New Bookings for Alaska and Australia

Celebrity Cruises has opened bookings for its 2025-2026 Alaska and Australia itineraries. The premium cruise line will feature Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Solstice, and Celebrity Summit in Alaska, offering nature enthusiasts a unique experience with glaciers and wildlife. Celebrity Edge will later explore Australia and New Zealand during the Winter season.
Alaska:
- Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Solstice, and Celebrity Summit will sail in Alaska.
- Celebrity Edge’s outward-facing design provides close-to-nature experiences with iconic views.
- Two roundtrip options for the adventurous Inside Passage are available.
- Celebrity Summit offers a CruiseTour with a 2-6-Night land tour, showcasing Alaska’s interior.
- CruiseTours include stays in authentic lodges, journeys on the Wilderness Express Railway, and exploration of Anchorage, Talkeetna, and Denali.
Australia and New Zealand:
- Celebrity Edge returns for Winter, offering sailings through Sydney Harbour and New Zealand’s Fjords.
- Departure ports include Sydney, Auckland, and Honolulu, with various itineraries to suit different preferences.
- Highlights include round-trip sailings from Sydney Harbour and overnight stays at The Great Barrier Reef.
- New Zealand itineraries cover Milford, Dusky, and Doubtful Sounds, providing a blend of tradition and stunning scenery.
- Visit www.celebritycruises.co.uk for booking and more information on the 2025/26 sailings.