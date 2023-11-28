SEARCH
Celebrity Cruises Announces New Bookings for Alaska and Australia

By Emer Roche
Celebrity Cruises has opened bookings for its 2025-2026 Alaska and Australia itineraries. The premium cruise line will feature Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Solstice, and Celebrity Summit in Alaska, offering nature enthusiasts a unique experience with glaciers and wildlife. Celebrity Edge will later explore Australia and New Zealand during the Winter season.

Alaska:

  • Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Solstice, and Celebrity Summit will sail in Alaska.
  • Celebrity Edge’s outward-facing design provides close-to-nature experiences with iconic views.
  • Two roundtrip options for the adventurous Inside Passage are available.
  • Celebrity Summit offers a CruiseTour with a 2-6-Night land tour, showcasing Alaska’s interior.
  • CruiseTours include stays in authentic lodges, journeys on the Wilderness Express Railway, and exploration of Anchorage, Talkeetna, and Denali.

Australia and New Zealand:

  • Celebrity Edge returns for Winter, offering sailings through Sydney Harbour and New Zealand’s Fjords.
  • Departure ports include Sydney, Auckland, and Honolulu, with various itineraries to suit different preferences.
  • Highlights include round-trip sailings from Sydney Harbour and overnight stays at The Great Barrier Reef.
  • New Zealand itineraries cover Milford, Dusky, and Doubtful Sounds, providing a blend of tradition and stunning scenery.
  • Visit www.celebritycruises.co.uk for booking and more information on the 2025/26 sailings.
