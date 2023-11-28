Princess Cruises Prepares for First Season from Port Canaveral: Countdown Begins

Princess Cruises is gearing up for a milestone event as Caribbean Princess prepares to embark on its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral on November 27, 2024. This marks a significant expansion, establishing a new homeport in the heart of Central Florida. The cruise line promises a classic, premium Princess experience, catering to travellers of all ages and making it ideal for families and multi-generational adventures.

The inaugural journey from Port Canaveral to Turks & Caicos offers a delightful four-day Thanksgiving getaway cruise, bringing the magic of “The Love Boat” to this convenient new departure point. The November 2024 through April 2025 season features 20 cruise departures to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, ranging from four to eight days.

Terry Thornton, Chief Commercial Officer for Princess Cruises, expressed enthusiasm about the new homeport, saying, “With Port Canaveral being introduced as a new home port for us in just one year, our presence in North America expands and provides another major drive market with convenient access, as well as a multitude of flight options in and out of Orlando.”

The itineraries include Eastern Caribbean six-day cruises to Nassau, Grand Turk, and either Amber Cove or San Juan, eight-day cruises with stops in St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan, and Grand Turk, as well as Western Caribbean eight-day voyages to Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City, and Roatan for Mahogany Bay. Cruisers have the option to combine any six- or eight-day itineraries for an extended 14-day vacation.

Princess Cruises offers inclusive packages like Princess Plus and Princess Premier, allowing guests to enjoy amenities such as WiFi, beverages, fitness classes, and more at a savings of up to 65%. Caribbean Princess also provides a range of accommodations, including staterooms for up to four guests and interconnecting staterooms for families. Additionally, amenities like the Youth and Teen Centre for ages 3-17, outdoor Movies Under the Stars, and The Sanctuary for adult guests offer diverse entertainment and relaxation options.

Mr Thornton further highlighted, “Plus, we hope many of our guests from Port Canaveral will experience Princess for the first time and discover why our cruise line is so unique, from the Princess MedallionClass experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization, to world-class dining, casual eateries, Broadway-inspired entertainment, and incredible family offerings.”

For those interested, more information about Princess Cruises is available through professional travel advisors, by visiting the company’s website at www.princess.com.