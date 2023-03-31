ITAA Trade Show in Dublin & Cork

The annual Irish Travel Trade Show took place in Cork on Wednesday evening, 29th March 2023, in the Imperial Hotel and Dublin yesterday, 30th March 2023, in the Riu Gresham Hotel. This was the seventh annual trade show with Pat Dawson, CEO ITAA, saying it was the biggest show to date.

There was over 120 exhibitors which included airlines, National and Regional Tourist Organisations, Bedbanks, Car Hire and Rail companies, Ocean and River Cruise companies, Technology companies, Theme and Leisure Parks, Ferry companies, International Hotels and Travel Insurance companies.

There were over 30 prizes given away each evening, including a four night stay in Jordan, a four night stay in the Greek Domes Resorts, trips from Shannon Airport, flights, goodie bags and lots more. Congratulations to all the winners.

The Buffet Dinner and After Show Networking Event, sponsored by Andalucía & Spanish Tourism Boards gave suppliers and agents the opportunity to enjoy some Andalucían inspired food and wine and continue networking.

Commenting on the ITAA Trade Shows Pat Dawson, CEO ITAA, said “These two shows are highlight events of the Irish Travel Industry calendar. We hope members of all levels from counter staff to owner managers understand the importance of the event as it is an opportunity to find new suppliers and maintain business relationships all within one place and one day. There really are no other opportunities like this.”