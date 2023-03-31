ITTN Announces Malta and Gozo FAM Trip Winners



ITTN has teamed up with Visit Gozo and Visit Malta to bring nine lucky members of the Irish travel trade on an exclusive FAM trip this May, which promises to be an amazing adventure around the archipelago.

Agents will be staying 2 nights on each island in stunning, unique accommodations and will be treated to the very best that Gozo and Malta have to offer!

With that, it gives us great pleasure in announcing our winners… Congratulations to:

Shane Coburn – The Holiday Shop

Trish O’Reilly – Cassidy Travel

Michelle McMullen – Click & Go

Lynne Casey – Fahy Travel

Olivia Flanagan – Navan Travel

Casey Jane Healy – O’Hanrahan Travel

Andre Bedford – Travel Counsellors

Nikki Doyle – Sunway Holidays

Aoife Haran – Barters Travelnet Cork

Thanks to everyone who entered the competition. Stay tuned for lots of content from this FAM trip that takes places from 4 – 8 May as ITTN’s Shane Cullen will be joining the group to produce some wonderful videos of the many things to do and see in Gozo & Malta and will have a video for you to share on social media, to showcase these stunning islands as a great destination for Summer 2023.

Congratulations once again to our lucky winners!