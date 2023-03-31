United Airlines Appoints Martina Coogan as Head of Corporate Sales for UK and Ireland

United Airlines has appointed Martina Coogan as Head of Corporate Sales UK and Ireland, effective 1 April 2023.

Ms Coogan brings 25 years of industry experience to her new role.

Reporting to Director Sales UK and Ireland, Karolien De Hertogh, Ms Coogan will be responsible for managing United’s overall corporate business strategy across the United Kingdom and Ireland. Her appointment coincides with a time of further expansion for United in the UK and Ireland. On 26 March, the airline introduced a second daily flight between London Heathrow and Los Angeles, increasing the number of daily services between London Heathrow and the US to 23.

United is also scheduled to introduce a new daily non-stop seasonal service between Shannon Airport and its hometown hub at Chicago O’Hare, starting 26 May, complementing the summer seasonal daily service from Shannon to New York/Newark, starting 8 April. For the summer season, the airline will also add a second daily flight from Dublin to New York/Newark and a daily flight from Dublin to Chicago O’Hare, both commencing 23 April 2023, as well as a second daily flight from Edinburgh to New York/Newark, commencing 26 May.

“We are delighted to appoint Martina Coogan as our new Head of Corporate Sales UK and Ireland,” said Karolien De Hertogh, Director Sales UK and Ireland.“With her 25 years’ experience, Martina is a highly respected and well-established leader with a proven track record in the industry. In her new role, I know that Martina will continue to spearhead corporate business growth, with a focus on the evolving needs of our corporate customers across this important region.”

Ms Coogan joined United in 2017 as Country Sales Manager Ireland and Northern Ireland, based in Dublin, with her role gradually expanding to include Scotland. Prior to joining United, Ms Coogan had already gained a wide and diverse range of experience within the travel industry, initially working for a number of airlines in business development and corporate account management, and latterly moving to Travelport Digital to take up the role of Senior Project Manager and subsequently Senior Regional Account Manager.

Ms Coogan holds an IATA/UFTAA Diploma in Travel and Tourism and in 2020 graduated from Trinity College Business School’s Innovation and Leadership Programme in cooperation with Dublin Airport.

United has served Ireland since 1998 and the UK for over 30 years.