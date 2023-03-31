Celebrity Cruises UK and Ireland Sales Team Back on the Road Visiting Top 100 Agents to Celebrate Best-Ever Wave Period

Following the exceptional success of Celebrity Cruises’ biggest ever Wave campaign, the relaxed luxury cruise line’s award-winning sales team went on the road to surprise and delight their top 100 best-selling agents. Continuing to put travel agents at the heart of the business, Celebrity Cruises gave away an incredible £125,000 in rewards in recognition of the support of the trade.

The return of the celebrated agent incentive campaign saw this year’s Celebrity Moments biggest ever cash giveaway, giving agents the opportunity to earn up to £1,500 via Celebrity Rewards. As part of its continued commitment to supporting travel agents, the campaign rewarded them with unmissable earning potential, including additional cash prizes for those making multiple bookings across Celebrity’s award-winning fleet between 6 December 2022 and 1 March 2023. The ‘Sell More, Win More’ prize draws rewarded the top 100 agents with £500, followed by a second draw where 50 agents who made ten or more bookings with £500 each and 25 agents with 20 or more bookings won an incredible £1,000 each. To aid new starters in the industry, the brand supported and celebrated them with a £25 bonus per booking on their first five bookings, which comes on top of the already-generous per-booking earnings they can claim through Celebrity Rewards.

Finishing this week, the Celebrity Cruises team used their Moments Winners Blitz to visit agents across the UK and Ireland. These visits further demonstrated their commitment to engaging with agents and showing appreciation for their continued support, as they delivered Celebrity Rewards and additional goodies to the lucky winners.

Claire Stirrup, Director of Sales, Celebrity Cruises UK & Ireland says: “We are delighted with the success of our recent Celebrity Moments Winners blitz, and the incredible response that we have received from travel agents across the UK. Agents are so passionate about our brand and continue to show us unparalleled levels of support. The proof is in the pudding, as we celebrate what was our most successful booking period to date.

“We will continue to demonstrate our commitment to engaging travel agents in 2023 by working together to maximise training opportunities and rewards through ship visits and our e-learning platform to further aid their confidence and knowledge of Celebrity Cruises.”

Further aiding agents, Celebrity Cruises invites wanderlust-filled travellers to take advantage of their Spring campaign, the ‘Book-it List’ event. Bucket-list holidays are becoming ‘Book-it List’, as Celebrity continues to see high-demand for once-in-a-lifetime holidays to the most beautiful and iconic destinations around the globe.

The new offer allows customers to take advantage of Celebrity’s excellent new Last Minute Luxury offerings with a 75% saving for the second guest plus all guests receive up to £300 saving per person on selected sailings. Plus, with selected flights to Europe from £49 per person, guests can access this unmissable offer when making a booking until 02 May 2023 on selected sailings from 26 April to 31 October 2023.

For more details on sailings and selling tools to support bookings, travel agents should visit celebritycentral.co.uk.