Is the Mile High City for You? Discover Denver, Colorado

With Aer Lingus introducing direct flights to Denver, let’s take a closer look at what the Mile High City has to offer travellers. Denver, Colorado, is a fantastic holiday destination for a multitude of reasons. The Rocky Mountain offers outdoor enthusiasts hiking, skiing, and exploring nature’s beauty. The city itself boasts a vibrant arts and culture scene, with galleries, museums, and theatres to explore. From its renowned craft breweries to its diverse dining options, Denver’s culinary landscape is a delight. Whether you’re seeking adventure, cultural experiences, or simply a relaxing getaway, Denver has something for everyone to enjoy during their holidays.

Denver Union Station

Denver – the Mile High City with Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus announced its brand new nonstop flights between Denver International Airport (DEN) and Dublin Airport (DUB) beginning 17 May 2024. The new Dublin-Denver service means Aer Lingus operates 18 routes between North America and Ireland. Aer Lingus will operate four days per week (Mon/Wed/Fri/Sun) in the summer season onboard a 271-seat Airbus A330 aircraft. Passengers can take advantage of U.S. Preclearance at Dublin Airport. Flights are now available for sale and scheduled to depart Denver at 8:45 p.m. and arrive in Dublin at 12:30 p.m. the next day. Returning flights from Dublin will depart at 4:15 p.m., arriving in Denver at 7:00 p.m.

Discovery Days Denver’s Civic Center Park

Gateway to the Rockies

“Denver’s position as the ‘Gateway to the Rockies’ and its outdoor appeal, from world class skiing to hiking, opens up a whole new US experience to leisure travellers from Ireland and Europe.”

“The Irish community in Denver, Colorado and the Rocky Mountain region has long desired this flight to further expand tourism and business travel with Ireland,” said Jim Lyons, Honorary Consul of Ireland for Colorado. “The links between Ireland and the Mountain West run long and deep. We thank Aer Lingus for their investment, and we applaud the hard work of the Mayor, the DEN team and Colorado’s economic development agencies which have helped to make this flight a reality.”

Ireland a Top Growth Market

“Cead mille faite! Both sides of my family emigrated to the United States from Ireland, and I’m excited to reconnect many Denverites to their ancestral homeland through these new nonstop flights to Dublin,” said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. “This new service will also support our goal to be one of the strongest economic cities in the United States. Ireland is a top growth market for trade and investment opportunities in many of Denver’s strongest industries, and there is incredible opportunity for increased collaboration, bilateral exchange, and communication as a result of this new service.”

“With Dublin’s geographic position as the gateway to Europe, pre-clearance facilities at the airport and the strong, long-established Irish-American ties, Aer Lingus is ideally placed to connect people and places across the Atlantic,” Aer Lingus Chief Executive, Lynne Embleton said.

Denver: Culture, Cuisine and Creativity

A city renowned for its eclectic arts scene and cool neighbourhoods, Denver is a great destination for the culture vulture. With a range of artsy boutique hotels, farm-to-fork cuisines and unique architecture, travellers can experience the creative city through its exciting calendar of events and festivals.

Fall Festivals in Denver

Caveman Music Festival (early September) – Join 20+ Bands And Musicians for Labor Day Weekend at Caveman Music Festival. Enjoy live music, hiking, fishing, and the last of the September sun with this 3-day magical festival situated at Monument Lake Resort. Offering stunning views in Colorado, this festival is the perfect way to say goodbye to the summer season.

The Denver Food and Wine Festival (early September) is a multi-day food, wine and spirits extravaganza. It features the best of Denver’s restaurant community which showcase the true taste of Colorado with the finest wine and spirits, educational seminars, and the signature Grand Tasting. This annual event benefits the Colorado Restaurant Foundation, which supports worker education, training, and hardship grants.

Great American Beer Festival (mid-September) presents the largest collection of US beer ever served in a public tasting event, the much anticipated festival will bring together the best brewers and diverse beers in the world. With over 100 breweries in the Denver metropolitan area, the city is the perfect host for the speciality festival due to its expertise.

Pumpkin Festival at Chatfield Farms (early October) offers a warm welcome to the autumn months. Nothing says Halloween like pumpkin picking, and at Chatfield Farms, guests will gain access to the 10-acre pumpkin patch and Corn Maze, offering fun for all the family. Entertainment includes local craft and artisan booths, live music, food trucks and beers. Not to mention the hayrides, photo booths, inflatable bouncy castles, face painting and tractor-pulled parking shuttles which set this patch above all the rest.

Bright Nights at Four Mile Historic Park (until 1 October) is a chance to experience light come to life. Handcrafted larger-than-life sculptures illuminate the night and the imagination of guests as they walk among these magnificently radiant displays that come together to create an enormous interactive exhibit.

Michelin Guide Announcement (12 September 2023)

After the recent announcement that Colorado will be the next Michelin Guide destination, chefs have been invited to the Mission Ballroom in downtown Denver on the evening of 12th September to discover whether they have earned a MICHELIN Star. This will be the first time any Colorado restaurants will be up for a Michelin designation. Colorado has a rich culinary community that includes both established, notable chefs and innovative up-and-comers. Their restaurant teams are committed to using a wide range of high-quality ingredients, sourced locally and sustainably, with farm-to-table dining being a particular highlight. Colorado’s mountainous terrain has influenced its culinary landscape, with many restaurants offering dishes inspired by the state’s outdoor lifestyle.

Denver Oktoberfest (Late Sept/Early Oct)

A staple two-weekend festival in Downtown Denver since 1969, The Denver Oktoberfest has everything from keg bowling to competitive stein hoisting. There’s even a costume competition and dog derby, with live music all festival long. Grab your stein, throw on lederhosen and get ready for Colorado’s biggest Oktoberfest celebration.