Ryanair to Open a 2 Aircraft Base in Copenhagen this Winter

Ryanair announced it will open a 2 aircraft base in Copenhagen from Dec 2023, creating up to 100 direct jobs for pilots, cabin crew & engineers in a $200m new aircraft investment.

Seat Sale – Book by Thursday, 24th August

To celebrate Ryanair’s new 2 aircraft base in Copenhagen, as well as its growing base in Billund, the airline has launched a Danish seat sale with 50,000 seats available from just 229DKK one way, which must be booked by Thurs 24th Aug for travel between 1st Nov until 10th Dec 2023. These low fares at Billund and Copenhagen are available only on www.Ryanair.com.

Copenhagen’s No. 2 Airline Operating 20 Routes

Ryanair is already Copenhagen’s No. 3 airline operating 20 routes and carrying 2.3m passengers p.a. to/from Copenhagen. This new 2 aircraft base will allow Ryanair to offer its low fares to Danish citizens/visitors who want early morning departures and late evening arrivals at Copenhagen. Copenhagen becomes Ryanair’s 2nd Danish base in addition to Billund. Ryanair’s winter ’23 schedule to/from Copenhagen offers 24 routes, with 4 exciting new destinations to Dusseldorf, Faro, Paris and Warsaw, and increased frequencies to Gdansk and Krakow.

Ryanair’s Winter ’23 Copenhagen Schedule

2 based aircraft (an investment of $200m in CPH)

24 routes, incl. 4 new – Dusseldorf, Faro, Paris and Warsaw

Increased frequencies to Gdansk and Krakow

Up to 100 direct jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers in Copenhagen

Annual traffic to grow to almost 3m passengers p.a.

In 2023/24, Ryanair expects to carry 184m passengers rising 24% from its pre Covid traffic of 149m. In Denmark, Ryanair has a 2 aircraft base in Billund, and also offers flights to 3 other Danish airports, Aalborg, Aarhus and Copenhagen. Copenhagen’s new 2 aircraft base from Dec will allow Ryanair to offer low fare competition and choice for early morning departures and late evening arrivals at Copenhagen. The 100 new jobs will be created by Ryanair under its agreed CLA with the Danske Metal Union in Denmark, which already covers Ryanair pay and conditions at its Billund base. Ryanair’s new Copenhagen base complies fully with Danish employment law and these high-paid jobs will all pay their taxes in Denmark. Ryanair expects to operate from Copenhagen’s low cost “CPH GO” pier.

Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary in Copenhagen yesterday

In Copenhagen yesterday, Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary said:

“As Europe’s No. 1 airline, Ryanair is pleased to announce this 2 aircraft base in Copenhagen from Dec, which will compliment our 2 aircraft base in Billund. This represents a further $200m investment by Ryanair in the recovery of air traffic and tourism in Copenhagen, which continues to lag behind its pre-Covid volumes. Ryanair believes this is because the high airport fees and the high fares being charged by NAS and SAS which hampers recovery of Danish traffic and tourism.

Ryanair’s new Copenhagen base will build on our existing 20 routes which we operate to/from Copenhagen on aircraft based outside Denmark. All 100 jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers will be recruited under the national CLA Ryanair has agreed with Danske Metal, Denmark’s largest national union, and Ryanair looks froward to continued growth and investment in Denmark as soon as the Danish Regulator makes a decision to lower airport fees at Copenhagen Airport. At a time when Copenhagen Airport lags behind the rest of Europe with its high fees and its failure to recover its pre-Covid traffic, Ryanair calls on the Danish Regulator to lower CPH airport fees to enable all airlines to pass on these lower fees in the form of lower air fares, and allow Copenhagen to recover its pre-Covid traffic and tourism.”