Save the Date for the ITAA 2023 Annual Conference in Antalya, Türkiye!

Irish Travel Agents Association will travel to Türkiye for their 2023 Annual Conference. The Irish Travel Agents Association’s 2023 Annual Conference will take place in Antalya from the 17th to 22nd October. All ITAA members are welcome and are encouraged to attend this amazing trip to the beautiful country of Türkiye.

Details & Registration

ITAA advises that full details and registrations will be available soon!

Destination Spotlight – A Look at Antalya

A quick spotlight on the beautiful destination of Antalya from ITTN reporters’ travels: Allie, Jack and Shane: