Save the Date for the ITAA 2023 Annual Conference in Antalya, Türkiye!

By Shane Cullen
Irish Travel Agents Association will travel to Türkiye for their 2023 Annual Conference. The Irish Travel Agents Association’s 2023 Annual Conference will take place in Antalya from the 17th to 22nd October. All ITAA members are welcome and are encouraged to attend this amazing trip to the beautiful country of Türkiye.

Details & Registration

ITAA advises that full details and registrations will be available soon! 

Destination Spotlight – A Look at Antalya

A quick spotlight on the beautiful destination of Antalya from ITTN reporters’ travels: Allie, Jack and Shane:

Snapshot Summary of Antalya’s Hotel Offering on Bookabed and Turkish Airlines Fam
Stay and Sail – Antalya with Bookabed and Turkish Airlines
Allie’s Adventures: Antalya Turkey
Flying Turkish Airlines to Antalya – So Much Choice, So Little Time
An Elite Golfing Experience: Montgomerie Maxx Royal, Antalya
Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
Is the Mile High City for You? New Route with Aer Lingus to Denver

