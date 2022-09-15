Flying Turkish Airlines to Antalya – So Much Choice, So Little Time

So much choice, so little time on the Turkish Airlines & Bookabed fam trip flight to Antalya (well, 4 Hours & 45 mins).

One of the great selling points to booking Antalya has to be the direct service with Turkish Airlines. Being able to comfortably travel with all your belongings and have room in your bag if you pick up anything (or a lot) when you browse the Turkish markets thanks to the generous 23kg checked baggage allowance and another 8kg hand luggage. For golf lovers, you can also bring a set of golf clubs to play on world-renowned courses.

Not only that but it is a full-service airline, meaning we were treated to dinner and wine as well as tea and coffee. With the tummy filled it was time to check out the onboard entertainment. Almost 200 movies to choose from including a sizeable Marvel collection as well as Oscar winners, King Richard and Dunne. Impressively, Turkish Airlines offer an eye-watering 956 tv programs to choose from including a great selection from the premium subscription service, HBO Max.

For the kiddies, they have a dedicated Disney section with all the recent movies including Onward and Encanto (don’t mention Bruno) which will keep your kids transfixed for the duration of the flight. The only issue is choosing which ones to watch.

The direct service is currently flying 3 times a week (Wed, Fri and Sun)until the 28th of October. In the next few weeks, Turkish Airlines will be announcing its plans for the service in 2023. This year it has proved very successful and the team are confident that we will see a return for next year.

Our group arrived late but excited into our palatial hotel. With weary heads, we retired, ready for our tour in the morning.