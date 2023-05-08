Icelandair Celebrates 5 Years Flying from Dublin

Icelandair is celebrating 5 years since it first began flying from Dublin, with the airline’s inaugural flight taking place on May 8, 2018.

Since then, Iceland has become a popular destination for Irish people and vice versa, as the route has seen sustained commercial success.

Launching with 6 flights weekly in the inaugural schedule, the service has seen an increase to 9 flights a week for summer 2023 – starting from June.

The addition to Icelandair’s network has provided Irish travellers the option to fly direct from Dublin to Iceland, offering domestic and Greenland connections, as well as onward journeys to 15 destinations in North America, helping consolidate and strengthen the connecting flight service to and from the US and Canada.

The appeal for Irish people of a stopover before travelling on to America or Canada is a significant part of the offering, with the ability to add a 1-to-7-day stopover in Iceland at no additional airfare, allowing travellers to explore the wonders of Iceland when flying transatlantic – experiencing two destinations in one trip.

Commenting on the significant anniversary, Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason said: “We hope people in Ireland will join us as we toast to many more years of adventure and exploration. Icelandair strives to continue offering a best-in-class service to those in Ireland as they explore the natural wonders of Iceland and travel beyond in North America.”