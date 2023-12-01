Heavy Snowfall Creates Early Resort Openings Across Europe

Ongoing snowfall in the Alpine region has prompted several ski resorts to open earlier than scheduled, creating an exciting kick-off to the winter season. Specialist ski travel agency, Ski Solutions, reports numerous ski areas making early starts.

In France, Avoriaz surprised enthusiasts with a pre-partial opening on December 2, two weeks ahead of its initial schedule. Similarly, Val Gardena opened partially on December 2, a few days earlier than its anticipated December 5 opening. Flaine also joined the early opening trend on December 2, ahead of its original plan of December 16.

Austria experienced a week of heavy snowfall, with more expected in the upcoming weeks. Kaprun initiated the early opening trend earlier this month on November 3. Ellmau is gearing up for a December 8 opening, while Obertauern began its season on November 30, culminating in a full grand opening on December 1. St. Anton, scheduled for December 1, anticipated substantial snowfall by the weekend.

In Switzerland, St. Moritz commenced its season ahead of schedule on November 25, with a forecast of 85 cm of snow in the upcoming days.

Ian McIlrath, Managing Director of Ski Solutions, said, “Superb early snow conditions across most of the Alps support this year as the best start to the ski season in a decade.” He added that Ski Solutions has witnessed a surge in demand over the past six weeks, with bookings up nearly 20% year-on-year.